Family of Love Island star Tasha defend her after row with Luca

The family of Love Island star Tasha Ghouri have defended her following her row with Luca Bish.

On Friday night, the dancer became heated after Luca questioned her as to why she was so upset that she was in the bottom three again, and claimed he was “just saying what everyone else is thinking.”

Tasha became angered by his question and stormed off in floods of tears.

Tasha’s family, who are running her social media accounts while she is in the villa, have since released a statement on her Instagram Story.

They wrote: “It’s so hard seeing our baby girl upset and having everybody else downplay her feelings.”

“To be put in the bottom three times in a row must be a really difficult scenario to get your head around whether in a relationship or not!”

“Her feelings are very valid and we can’t wait to give her the biggest hug when she leaves. Big love to [Gemma Owen] for supporting our girl!”

On Friday night, Tasha and Andrew were individually voted as some of the public’s least favourite Islanders.

The couple ultimately remained in the villa, but the dancer became upset having been in the bottom three for the third time.

Their fellow Islanders couldn’t understand why Tasha was so upset by what the public thought, having made Andrew her boyfriend the night previous.

Luca approached Tasha, who was crying on the day bed with Gemma and Paige, and asked her why she was so upset, and stated that he was “just saying what everyone else is thinking.”

However, the dancer became angered by his question and stormed off, still in floods of tears.

Some of the Islanders rushed to comfort Tasha, but only semi-justified what Luca had said, even though they had agreed with his opinion.

The following day when things simmered down, the pair agreed to disagree.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.