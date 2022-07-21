Ex Love Island star spills VERY surprising fact about bedtime in the villa

Dumped Love Island star Coco Lodge has spilled a surprising fact about bedtime in the villa.

The 27-year-old entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, and had been getting to know Andrew Le Page, before he decided to end things in favour of rekindling his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

The Surrey native was left single, and was dumped from the villa last week alongside Josh Le Grove.

Speaking on Capital FM’s TikTok account, Coco spilled an unexpected villa secret.

She told the radio station’s 1.7 million TikTok followers that the Islanders have “same-sex bed nights.”

“A secret no one knows about being in the Love Island villa is that we have same-sex bed nights, where we’re not allowed share with the boys, we have to pair up with a girl to keep us away from the boys for one night. It’s a nice break!,” she joked.

However, Coco revealed that’s not the only time the boys and girls are separated.

“During lunch and dinner time, we’re separated from the boys, that’s why it’s not filmed,” she explained.

“Everyone’s like ‘We never see you eat’ – we do eat. We’re just separated from the boys, no talking about storylines, no talking about relationships, couples, anything like that. We’re with the girls talking about girly stuff like our dogs, or whatever else.”

The Islanders’ meal times is a topic that has always puzzled Love Island fans.

2019 contestant Amy Hart also had her say about the hotly contested topic, as she has been consistently spilling villa secrets since the show returned on June 6.

She previously told her followers that the real reason mealtimes aren’t aired on the show is because they’re “boring.”

She added that while the Islanders didn’t have to sit in silence, they were only allowed to “chit-chat” about their lives outside the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

