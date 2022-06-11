Amy Hart spills Love Island secrets – including how much contestants get paid to be on the show

Amy Hart has spilled some of Love Island’s most anticipated secrets, including how much the contestants are paid to appear on the dating show.

As the popular dating show returned to our screens this week for its eighth series, Amy, who appeared on the 2019 series, took to TikTok to answer some burning questions.

One follower asked the former air-hostess what happened to their jobs when they enter the villa, and how do they pay their bills while they’re on the show.

Amy, who previously worked for British Airways, responded to the comment, explaining that the “lovely lady” who ran Gatwick airport at the time put her resignation in her junk email inbox, just in case Amy didn’t end up entering the villa.

The blonde also added: “You get like a little subsidence while you’re in there, I think it’s £500 for the first week and £250 for every week after that, I think, just to pay your bills.”

Another fan asked if contestants were allowed to smoke or vape in the villa, to which Amy replied that vapes weren’t as big in 2019, but “if you were a smoker before you went in you were allowed to have 10 a day, and you could go and sit out the front on your own.”

She added: “There was a camera pointing at you, and that was the only place you were allowed to smoke. You weren’t allowed to take anything back into the villa, no lighters or anything like that.”

Over the years, Love Island fans have wondered why they never see the Islanders eat meals.

Amy revealed that the real reason behind it is because it’s “boring,” adding that whilst they weren’t required to sit in silence during mealtime, they were not allowed “to talk about anything to do with the villa.”

She added that the Islanders were only allowed to “chit-chat” about their lives outside the villa.

The West Sussex native also shed some light on the Islanders’ concept of time – something that has perplexed fans for a while.

One follower pointed out that the contestants have phones, so how could they not know what time it is?

Amy debunked the question, stating: “They had a time on them, but they were all different so none of them were right,” adding that all you could do was “take photos, and send each other messages.”

In the 2019 series of Love Island, Amy was coupled up with Curtis Pritchard, and the pair were one of the strongest of the series – before the notorious Casa Amor plot twist.

The main boys and girls were split up and sent to mingle with entirely new groups of girls and boys, in the hopes that it would ruffle some feathers – and that it did.

Although the pair remained loyal to each other, Amy found out that Curtis had attempted to pursue a romance with Casa Amor beauty Jourdan Riane.

The former air hostess was left heartbroken, and quit the show over the scandal.