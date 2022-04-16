Everything we know about the return of Britain’s Got Talent

After a year away, Britain’s Got Talent will make its return to Virgin Media One tonight at 8pm.

Reuniting with their infamous buzzers are judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams – who are celebrating their 10th year working alongside one another.

Inimitable duo Ant and Dec will also be returning as hosts, ready to cheer and console the acts brave enough to brace the stage of London Palladium Theatre.

Now in its 15th series, the talent extravaganza is bigger than ever before, with even more awe-inspiring and show-stopping performers all vying to impress the judges and secure their place in the live-semi-finals.

And having had an extra year to perfect their acts, the calibre this year is the best BGT has ever seen.

Among the eye-popping talents is a dog act like no other, harmonious choirs and in a BGT first, a phantom man who left the judges spooked like never before.

