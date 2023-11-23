Everything we know about I’m A Celeb’s new campmates Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew

Frankie Dettori and Tony Bellew will enter the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! camp tonight.

The late entrants will join This Morning host Josie Gibson, social media star Nella Rose, former leader of the Brexit party Nigel Farage, JLS’ Marvin Humes, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson in the Australian jungle.

Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Britney Spears’ younger sister Jamie Lynn, First Dates’ Fred Sirieix and food critic Grace Dent complete the original line-up.

Italian jockey Frankie believes his I’m A Celeb stint will be “tougher than a horse race”.

A source previously told The UK Sun that the 52-year-old had been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the bushtucker trials”.

The insider added: “Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!”

Prior to entering the camp, Frankie told ITV: “It is going to be a challenge, but I am looking forward to it all.”

“I am going straight from riding to the jungle. But you don’t get to do this every day so why not?”

“There are a lot of things that are unique, it’s the jungle, a different environment, you have to eat a lot of bo**ocks!”

“It’s also fun, demanding and I am going to meet a lot of new people.”

“I am 100 percent committed and I am not going to moan about what I am missing as I’m looking forward to the challenge of it all.”

Frankie married his wife Catherine Allen in July 1997, and the couple share five children – Leo, Ella, Mia, Tallulah and Rocco.

Meanwhile, Tony is professional boxer, who retired in 2018, and now works as a pundit for the sport.

The Liverpool native has numerous titles under his belt, including heavyweight, cruiserweight and lightweight to name a few.

However, The UK Sun has reported that the jungle could be the athlete’s toughest challenge yet.

The 40-year-old told ITV “This is going to be very hard and I am apprehensive. I had to think long and hard about doing it because it is so out of my comfort zone and it was my missus who talked me around to doing it.”

“Ant & Dec are the best in the business and everyone knows that,” Tony continued. “They are unbelievable.”

“I want to come in for the experience and leave a little bit of a trail for my kids who will be able to say: ‘My dad did that’.”

“And it is my children who motivate me. The biggest incentive is to make them proud.”

“I am getting excited now and it is going to be surreal being with Ant & Dec. I’ve never met them before!”

Tony shares three children with his wife Rachael Roberts, whom he married in 2018, – Corey, Cobey and Carter.