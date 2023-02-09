Everyone is saying the same thing about season four of Netflix’s You

The first part of You season four was released on Netflix on Thursday, February 9.

The hit series follows a dangerously charming and intensely obsessive man named Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley), who goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

In the fourth season of the show, Joe tries to settle into life in London under a new persona: college professor Jonathan Moore.

However, it’s not long before his past catches up to him, and the serial killer struggles to fight the urge to revert back to his old, obsessive ways…

Netflix viewers took to Twitter after watching the first five episodes of the new season – and they are all in agreement that Gossip Girl actor Penn one and only fit for the role of Joe.

One Twitter user penned: Without Penn Badgley, #YouNetflix doesn’t work. He’s so ridiculously charismatic and watchable,” while a second wrote: “Penn Badgley the best casting ever, just now completed 1st episode he is ruling it, Joe character is flawless, interesting, as long he plays this character I will watch it everytime. Perfect Casting Ever, Penn🙌🤌.”

A third fan chimed in: “I’ll never get tired of watching Penn Badgely playing the role of Joe Goldberg in You one of the best casting choices ever. Not even 40 minutes into the new episode mfs delivered one of the hardest scene in the series. #YouNetflix THIS RULESSS.”

Without Penn Badgley, #YouNetflix doesn’t work.

He’s so ridiculously charismatic and watchable. — Norty (@theygotmegal_) February 9, 2023

#YouNetflix man , Penn Badgley the best casting ever , just now completed 1st episode he is ruling it , Joe character is flawless , intresting, as long he plays this character I will watch it everytime,

Perfect Casting Ever , Penn🙌🤌 #You — hargrove. (@highon_cinema) February 9, 2023

I’ll never get tired of watching Penn Badgely playing the role of Joe Goldberg in You one of the best casting choices ever . Not even 40 minutes into the new episode mfs delivered one of the hardest scene in the series. #YouNetflix THIS RULESSS — J. (@Highonfilmss) February 9, 2023

Just finished Part 1 of ‘You’ Season 4 and I can honestly say that this is Penn Badgley’s most impressive performance to date 👏🏽 Badgley delivers Joe’s thoughts, actions, & a whirlwind of emotions with such delicate nuance that you’re reminded of why you love watching the series pic.twitter.com/F64RuInNgm — عاصم (@__ixmsimo) February 9, 2023

somebody hand penn badgley his oscar — Imaan Ghalib (@GhalibImaan) February 9, 2023

Penn Badgley never disappoints — conrad’s bestie (@loveadamcarlsen) February 9, 2023

#YouNetflix has a wild beginning to season 4 and I’m very happy they split it into two parts! Penn Badgley continues to shine and we get to see a different side of Joe! Check out my review: 📺: https://t.co/ZtVdNrA4hU pic.twitter.com/rsgwEMmic6 — manda (@amxndareviews) February 9, 2023

Part two of You season four is set to be released on Netflix on Thursday, March 9.