Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Emily In Paris fans left fuming after the season three finale

Emily and Gabriel
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Season three of Emily In Paris joined Netflix on Wednesday, and fans are not happy with how it ends.

The new season sees Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) stay in Paris, where she is faced with a number of difficult decisions.

Should she pursue a long distance relationship with Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), or follow her heart and tell Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) how she really feels about him?

Emily and Alfie

Emily also has a big decision to make in her professional life – will she move to Sylvie’s new one or stay working with Madeline at Savoir?

The season finale ends on a cliffhanger, and fans have taken to Twitter to express their frustration over it.

One viewer wrote: “Just completed Emily in Paris season 3 and i swear to God I will murder the creators JUST MAKE IT HAPPEN ALREADY IT’S BEEN TOO LONG STOP ENDING IT ON CLIFFHANGERS.”

Another tweeted: “what the actual f*ck was that ending to season 3 of emily in paris.”

A third penned: “I just finished Emily in Paris, can’t believe I stayed up for that sh*tty ending.”

Someone else wrote: “Emily in Paris is trash how the f*ck dare they with that cliffhanger.”

Seasons 1-3 of Emily In Paris are available to stream on Netflix now.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us