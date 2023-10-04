EastEnders actor joins the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024

Ricky Norwood has joined the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2024.

The 40-year-old played Fatboy in the BBC soap between 2010 and 2015.

The actor told the Loose Women panel: “Being on the ice! I’m apprehensive about the lifts, especially the headbanger.”

“I’ve got to trust in the process, trust in the training, trust in the trainers,” Ricky continued.

Ricky is the ninth celebrity to be confirmed for Dancing On Ice, joining the previously announced comedian Lou Sanders, Gogglebox’s Stephen Webb, Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire and Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE.

World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island star Amber Davies have also been confirmed for the line-up.

Dancing on Ice will return to screens on ITV and ITVX in January 2024.