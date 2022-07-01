Dumped Love Island star reveals he was caught with TWO banned items in the villa

Love Island star Ikenna Ekwonna has revealed he snuck two banned items into the villa.

The 23-year-old has admitted the items were taken off him, after producers found out they were in his possession.

Speaking on the Love Island podcast, he said: “It’s nothing even major, but in there they take anything branded from you, but I wanted to sneak in some Nike shorts.”

As we previously reported, the Islanders are banned from wearing any branded clothing in the villa, especially pieces that have a logo on display.

The second item Ikenna had was a packet of chewing gum, which was confiscated after Ekin-Su accidentally exposed him.

“I had a whole packet! But I got baited out one night,” he said.

Fellow dumped Islander Amber Beckford, who was also on the podcast, then added: “They took it because of Ekin-Su!”

Ikenna confirmed: “I got baited out, that’s one mistake I’ll never do again, never give it.”

Ikenna and Amber were dumped from the Love Island villa last week.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

