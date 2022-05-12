10 Things You May Not Know About Love Island

As we await the upcoming series of Love Island, we’re spilling some behind the scenes secrets you may not know.

From the show’s smoking ban, to the STD testing they have to do before entering the villa – you won’t believe some of the rules they have to follow.

So ahead of the series returning on June 6, here’s 10 things you may not know about our favourite dating show…

No Branding Allowed

Contestants on the show must be extra careful when packing for the villa.

Islanders are not allowed to wear clothes that have any visible brand name – unless it’s been given the okay from producers.

There’s no doubt that some Islanders have struggled with this no branding rule!

No Smoking

Islanders are under no circumstances allowed to smoke on-screen.

The rule was brought in after season 4 when the show came under fire for “promoting” the unhealthy habit.

Islanders are still permitted to smoke during their time in the villa, but it must be in a designated area off camera.

No Violence Policy

Love Island has a strict no violence policy.

Any fighting between cast members will not be tolerated, and bosses will remove any Islander who breaks this rule without a warning.

Back in 2019, producers removed Sherif Lanre from the villa after he “accidentally kicked” Molly-Mae Hague in the crotch, and called it a “c**t punt”.

The exchange wasn’t shown on screen, but Sherif later explained why he was axed from the show, and publicly apologised to Molly-Mae.

The Islanders Do Their Own Hair and Makeup

The Islanders are left to their own devises when it comes to hair and makeup.

Despite looking like they just came back from the salon, previous Love Island stars have revealed they don’t get any help when it comes to getting glam.

However an exception is made for the final, when finalists are allowed to get their hair done.

The Islanders are also allowed get their hair/nails done every two or three weeks.

Love Island 2019 star Lucie Donlan previously confessed: “Every two or three weeks we’d have nails, hair, that kind of thing done.”

The Cast Have NO Contact With The Outside World

The Islanders have absolutely no contact with the outside world during their time in the villa.

Contestants are given phones to receive updates from producers, but they have no access to the internet.

They’re also not allowed contact family and friends, other than what’s organised by the show.

Sexual Health Testing

2017 cast member Marcel Somerville has revealed contestants must undergo a sexually transmitted infection test before the show begins.

He said: “There’ll always be members of the cast who are more outgoing than others, and there’ll be people who don’t mind doing it [sex]. It’s definitely down to the cast members, if you do want to do it then by all means do it…”

“The show provides the necessary protection, so just be safe. The show does do strict testing beforehand just to make sure that everyone going on there is clean.”

Secret Chats With Producers

The Islanders have secret chats with producers in the kitchen’s larder, according to former contestant Laura Anderson.

During a previous interview with Closer magazine, the Scottish star revealed the villa has a “two-way larder”, where they can privately speak to producers.

Laura said: “If you see someone coming out of ‘the larder’, there’s probably drama ahead!”

Alcohol Limit

There’s strict rules around drinking alcohol on Love Island.

Alcoholic beverages are limited to two glasses a night, and two bottles of Prosecco between the group at a party.

The Islanders are also supervised to make sure nobody drinks another person’s booze.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “We provide our Islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored.”

They Get Time Off

Previous contestants have revealed the Islanders get time off filming one day a week.

The Islanders are allowed go to another villa to chill out, or head to the beach.

Laura Anderson previously confessed: “One group would go to the holding villa where we’d take off our mics and laze around the pool with our chaperones.”

2017 winner Kem Cetinay also revealed: “They get one day off a week. What happens is it gives them a day to clean the villa and you take your mics off and normally we go to the beach and we just chill out.”

No Clocks

Islanders are under no circumstances allowed to know what time or date it is.

There are no clocks in the villa, and if they need to be driven anywhere, the time is changed in the car.

Chris Williamson, who appeared on the show in 2015, previously said: “If you were to be driven to a date location, the driver of the car would have his watch on a different time and the clock in the car would be a different time to that.”

“The only thing I can think is that it allows the show to dictate people’s sleep and wake cycles more easily. Also, if something happens at 6pm each day – but you don’t know when that is – it means the show can schedule stuff in more easily.”