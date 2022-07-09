David Harbour reveals dramatic weight loss for Stranger Things

David Harbour has revealed he underwent a dramatic weight loss for his reprised role as Jim Hopper in the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’.

The 47-year-old transformed himself to reflect his character, who was imprisoned in a Soviet camp in season four.

Through a Pilates class and intermittent fasting, David shed as much as 80 pounds over the course of just eight months.

However, he recently told GQ, “I don’t think I’ll ever do that again.”

“Yeah, never again,” he said, as he added that “prosthetics are too good,” and can do the work for him.

The actor also told that he is repelled by the idea of method acting, the process of immersing yourself in the character.

“Not only is that [method acting] stuff silly, it’s dangerous, and it actually doesn’t produce good work,” he said.

Speaking of Daniel Day Lewis’ method acting in ‘There Will Be Blood’, David said, “He’s an extraordinary actor who I’m captivated and fascinated by, [but] when he explains his process it sounds like nonsense to me.”

Had the actor taken method acting to the extreme, he might not have met his wife Lily Allen, whom he was worried would be “put off” by his real self.

“I was just in this phase, where I was like, ‘I’m just going to be brutally honest about everything, because why lie?’ And I told her something about my life, about my beliefs,” he said.

“It would take a really extraordinary person to be accepting of the things that I said. And I remember thinking: ‘Wow, that’s somebody I want to be around.'”

David previously revealed to The New York Times that he met the British singer when he was physically at his worst.

“It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair,” he said. “We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.”

Lily and David got married in Las Vegas in September, with the singer’s two daughters serving as witnesses of their nuptials.

They celebrated themselves as newlyweds with a dinner at In ‘N Out, where they shared photos of themselves in their wedding attire.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” he captioned their announcements.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”