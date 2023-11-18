Danny Cipriani fuels rumours he was ‘dropped from I’m A Celeb’ with cryptic Instagram post

Danny Cipriani has fueled rumours that he was dropped from the line-up of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! in a cryptic Instagram story.

This comes after a recent report revealed that the former rugby star was “pulled out” of the jungle show, after news broke of his split from wife Victoria Rose.

Now, Danny has hinted at the possible rumours in a new post shared on his social media account.

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram stories and shared a lengthy quote: “There’s one thing I’ve always known, even when it was buried among the rubble of my mind – it’s better to follow your heart and be true to yourself than play by other people’s rules.”

“You might not be accepted by everyone but the rewards, when they finally come, will be so much sweeter than any trophy.”

The cryptic post comes after reports circulated about his rumoured association with the new series.

The Mail Online reported that the athlete was understood to be getting paid a six-figure sum to appear in the jungle, but just days before the show was due to air, he announced the split from his wife Victoria.

Sources at ITV reportedly “confirmed” the star’s appearance on the show in August: “He will be the hunk of the line-up and already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme.”

The insider continued: “There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle, he has been linked to many women over the years, and his scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.”

“But he has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.”

“Danny might have settled down now but he is still wild at heart. There are high hopes that he will make it to the final,” the ITV source added.

Since his split from Victoria, Danny was seemingly removed from the show’s line-up.