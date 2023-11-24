Dancing On Ice suffers ANOTHER blow after second star is injured ahead of new series

Dancing On Ice has suffered another blow after Amber Davies is the second star to be injured ahead of the start of the new series.

The Love Island star took to her Instagram and revealed that she tore her quad muscle during her stint as Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical.

This comes after Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb, fractured his ankle after an accident on the ink and was forced to pull out of the competition prematurely.

The 37-year-old actress took to her social media account on Thursday and told her 1.3 million followers: “Tore my quad on Monday (grade one luckily). And the show must go on as they say… Big thank you to @olliesavile for holding me up half the week when I needed it the most.”

In a second post, Amber shared an image of her leg being worked on as her Dancing On Ice partner, Simon Proulx Sénécal, looked on: “Back on the ice tomorrow for some softer training with my main man @simsenecal. Ey what doesn’t kill ya makes you stronger.”

This injury comes after former Dancing On Ice star, Stephen suffered ankle injury caused him to pull out of the show.

In his first interview since the ordeal, Stephen had revealed how “gutted” he was to quit the series, which will return to our screens in January.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I’m really gutted, it’s really hard mentally cos I’m indoors all day now.”

“Training was going really well, I was improving every day and that’s the gutting thing – it isn’t like I was doing the headbanger, I was just doing this simple little move and I just slipped.

“I screamed in agony, it was awful.”

Stephen continued to describe the incident in detail, saying: “It was the speed that I came down, on a spin.”

“I knew instantly because the ankle just went completely floppy. I had no control over my foot.”

“The doctor did say another centimetre and the bone would’ve pierced the skin.”

“The pain was so excruciating, someone brought a sick bucket – if it had pierced the skin I would have definitely needed that!”

The funnyman told the publication: “When I was on the hospital ward chatting, I said ‘I need a job where I can just sit at home watching TV’ and someone shouted out ‘what like Gogglebox?’ The irony!

While gutted over recent events, Stephen is remaining positive and is looking forward to the new year.

“I’ve allowed myself to be a bit down in the dumps about it and I’ve had to stop watching everyone’s progress on social media but I have to look towards the future and hopefully a new job after Christmas,” he added.

In a post shared to the star’s Instagram, Stephen wrote: “I’ve had surgery and will be on crutches for a few months meaning, I’ve had to leave the competition which I’m absolutely gutted about.”

“I was having so much fun and enjoying learning to skate. I will of course be keeping a close eye on all of the other celebs and pros and supporting them all the way.”

“Unfortunately, I will also have to pull out of the London Marathon. I’m doing my best to keep my spirits up and will hopefully be back on my feet again very soon.”