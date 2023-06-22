Cynthia Nixon opens up about shooting sex scenes with Sara Ramirez for season 2 of And Just Like That

Cynthia Nixon has opened up about shooting sex scenes with Sara Ramirez for season 2 of And Just Like That.

The new season of the Sex and the City reboot series premiered on NOW today, and it sees Cynthia’s character Miranda continue to explore her new relationship with non-binary comedian Ché Diaz.

Season 2 features some steamy scenes between the pair, including a passionate hot tub romp and Miranda modelling a black leather strap-on for her lover.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about stripping down in front of the cameras, Cynthia said: “I feel like I was always fairly game for it.”

“It’s just one of the main subjects of the show is sex — people having sex and people having great sex and people having terrible sex and people having hilarious sex.”

She added: “Miranda is a total control freak, so she’s tried to maybe kind of — for the first time really — let go. Some of it seems fun at first, but I think it’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks.”

“It’s really hard for Miranda to not know what the ground beneath her feet actually is and who the person next to her really is.”

Sara, who plays Ché, said of the new season: “Miranda continues her sort of second adolescence in her sexual orientation journey.”

“And Ché is continuing their adolescence stage of their third adolescent now with their relationship to fame and so they both create this experience with each other in Los Angeles.”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That season 2 are available to stream on NOW, with new episodes streaming weekly.