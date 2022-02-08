Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell quits the soap after four years

Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has announced she’s leaving the soap after four years.

The actress, who plays Emma Brooker on the ITV show, made her debut in Weatherfield in 2018.

The 28-year-old will film her final scenes later this month, which will air in April.

In a statement, Alexandra said: “Playing Emma, on the most iconic street there is, has been the best experience of my life.”

“Four years have gone so fast. Compared to other cast members I still feel like a newbie, which makes my decision to leave all the more difficult.”

“But I feel it’s the right time for me. I can’t thank everyone at Coronation Street enough for welcoming me and trusting me to tell so many wonderful and heartfelt ­stories. And for the friendships. When I see pink, I will always think of Emma.”

Coronation Street boss Iain McLeod said of Alexandra’s exit: “Emma has found herself in a massive pickle — one which will cause her to wave goodbye to the cobbles. At least for now.”

“Alexandra has been pure Corrie gold and I wish her all the best.”