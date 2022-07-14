Charlotte Crosby is convinced she knows the REAL reason Jacques O’Neill quit Love Island.

The 23-year-old sensationally left the villa on Tuesday, after telling his fellow Islanders that he “wasn’t enjoying himself anymore” and that he wanted to “get back to himself”.

Love Island issued a statement on Jacques’ exit, saying: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

However, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte thinks the real reason the rugby player left the show was because he got “kicked off” over “something he did”.

She told her Instagram followers: “It’s so obvious. 110%. If you all are watching this thinking Jacques has decided to leave off his own back, you are so deluded.”

“Something’s happened that they haven’t shown and he’s done something that they’ve kicked him out for. They’ve just edited it in a clever way and it’s so obvious.”

Prior to Jacques’ shock departure on Tuesday, there was a lot of drama in the villa.

At the start of the episode, the boys returned from a day out to discover 2018 contestant Adam Collard had entered the villa.

Jacques soon found out that Adam had his eye on Paige, but drama kicked off after Gemma Owen said Adam had “slagged him off”.

A heated Jacques then stood up from the firepit and pulled Paige for a chat, telling Billy to “f*** off” in the process.

Fuming over Adam’s comment, Jacques said to Paige: “Who the f**k is he? Just another geezer that has been on the show? He’s f**king nothing mate.”

Paige replied: “Alright, well keep that in mind so… you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it. Like what does it actually change? Nothing.”

Jacques said: “You know what I get like, if a boy’s going to chat s*** behind my back, I don’t f**king have it.”

Paige said she didn’t like the way Jacques reacted to the situation, and reminded him that she wanted him to change his behaviour.

Jacques was clearly rattled over the situation, and appeared upset as he went to bed that night.

The next morning, the 23-year-old told Luca he didn’t feel like he was being himself, and admitted he was struggling.

Sooner after, Jacques pulled Paige for a chat on the terrace, and told her he was going to leave the villa.

Charlotte is not the only person who thinks there is more to the story as to why Jacques left the show, with many speculating he got “kicked out” over something.

One fan tweeted: “I won’t rest until I find out what Jacques did because he definitely didn’t leave by himself, he was 100% kicked out.”

Another wrote: “Yous are crazy if u think jacques didn’t get kicked out or was advised to leave.”

A third penned: “I feel like Jacques got kicked out and he’s not leaving on his own accord.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.