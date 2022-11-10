Buying Beverly Hills is Netflix’s latest binge-worthy reality series

Looking for a new reality TV show to binge-watch?

Buying Beverly Hills is a new real estate occu-soap following the agents and clients within Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency in Beverly Hills, California.

Mauricio, his daughters Farrah and Alexia, and the talented group of agents highlight the high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

Reality TV fanatics may recognise Mauricio, as he is the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

Although her husband and two of her daughters are starring in the new Netflix series, Kyle previously revealed she will not be making an appearance in the show.

Speaking to Insider, she explained: “I’m really excited for my husband and the girls. It’s exciting, it’s fun to see how [The Agency] has grown. But I really have my hands full with the Housewives and my acting and producing again. My plate is full right now.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the new show, one fan wrote: “Definitely prefer buying Beverly Hills over selling sunset, Netflix needs to have more realtor shows over reality shows.”

Another tweeted: “Okay Buying Beverly Hills is definitely next level up from Selling Sunset.”

A third penned: “Buying Beverly Hills = RHOBH x Selling Sunset x Succession.”

Buying Beverly Hills is available to stream on Netflix now.