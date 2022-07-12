Body language expert reveals who Adam Collard is REALLY interested in on Love Island

Adam Collard, who shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, made his return to the villa on Tuesday night in a shock twist.

The Geordie revealed he wanted to get to know each of the girls, and pulled a number of them for a chat.

However, he seemed particularly interested in Paige Thorne, who was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill before he sensationally decided to quit the show.

Speaking to The Mirror on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed what he believed was actually going on between Adam and Paige.

“The chat between Adam and Paige revealed a lot of non-verbal signals, with Paige signalling she liked him as she pulled out all the stops to flirt with him,” he said.

“It’s been noted that when people play with their hair or run their finger or hand through the hair it’s to say unconsciously ‘I like you’, as Paige was doing.”

However, according to Darren, the Geordie did little to reciprocate Paige’s flirtatiousness.

“I think he was more interested in probing and asking questions about Paige as to where her head is at than flirting,” he explained.

“She’s definitely making it clear to Adam she’s interested, but I think it’s still early days as he is still sounding out the rest of the girls before he makes his move.”

“I feel that Paige may have come on too strong too quickly and that may be something he’s not into,” he theorised.

Darren believes that Adam actually has his sights set on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27.

The Turkish actress was quick to state that she was very much closed off to Davide Sanclimenti when the Geordie questioned all of the girls around the fire pit.

However, after watching him crack on with some of the other girls, Ekin-Su decided to pull him for a chat on the terrace.

“I will state from the outset that Adam has his sights very much set on Ekin-Su as I saw reciprocal flirtatious gestures that I did not see with the chats with Paige and Danica, as well as him outright saying to Ekin-Su that he thought she was beautiful,” Darren explained.

“She has played things cool for a while now as she has been continuing to get to know Davide, but she clearly does like Adam too and was also flashing gestures that were flirty, such as playing with her hair and smiling.”

“Adam was smiling a great deal with her which we did not see in his chats with Paige.”

Now that Jacques is out of the picture, will Adam continue to pursue Paige, or will he chance his arm with Ekin-Su?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

