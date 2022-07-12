Love Island confirm shock departure of Jacques O’Neill

Love Island has confirmed the shock departure of Jacques O’Neill.

A spokesperson for the dating show said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.”

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

The rugby player, who used to date Gemma Owen, entered the villa as a bombshell.

He has been coupled up with Paige Thorne over the past few weeks, but their relationship was rocked after Casa Amor.

They both came back from Casa Amor single, but their reunion quickly turned sour when bombshell Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away.

Naturally, Paige was heartbroken over the revelation, and later sat down with Jacques to find out exactly what happened with Cheyanne.

But Jacques made matters even worse by reminding Paige they were both still “single”, suggesting he was free to do what he wanted while she was in Casa Amor.

During Friday’s episode, Paige and Jacques came to blows as she questioned his motives during Casa Amor.

Paige said: “I get Casa is a test, but it’s only a test if you want it to be a test and you only want tests if you feel like something is missing or if you feel like something’s not 100%”

“Why did you do it if you didn’t have any of those things with her [Cheyanne] or if you genuinely felt that way about me? Because it’s not adding up.”

Jacques agreed that Paige “deserves better”, and later broke down in tears as he expressed regret over his actions.

Paige finally forgave Jacques for kissing Cheyanne when he read her a heartfelt letter during Monday night’s episode.

The paramedic kissed her rugby player beau after the romantic gesture, signaling that their romance was back on track.

But the teaser for tonight’s episode hinted at more drama for the couple, as Jacques branded bombshell Adam Collard, who has shown interest in Paige, “a f**king nothing” in a heated argument.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

