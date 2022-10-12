Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving The Voice US after the next season

Blake Shelton has announced he’s leaving The Voice US after the next season.

The 46-year-old will step down from his role as a coach on the contest after the 23rd season, which will air next year.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the singer wrote: “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

Blake continued: “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

“I have to give us a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices,’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton)

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without it!,” he finished.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Niall Horan will join Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance The Rapper as a coach on the 23rd season of the popular show, which airs on NBC.

The news was shared via the show’s official Instagram page, as they wrote: “see you in 2023 @niallhoran @blakeshelton @kellyclarkson @chancetherapper.”

The current coaches on The Voice US are Blake, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)