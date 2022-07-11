Another couple has been DUMPED from the Love Island villa

Jay and Chyna have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

During Sunday night’s show, the results of the public vote were revealed, and the couples that were voted the least compatible were Jay and Chyna & Dami and Summer.

The other Islanders then had to decide which couple they wanted to save, and they decided to send Jay and Chyna home.

The pair got to know each other in Casa Amor last week but just hours after Jay recoupled with Chyna, he decided to cool things off with her.

