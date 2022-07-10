Ad
Love Island fans think they know the REAL reason Jay abruptly ended his romance with Chyna after Casa Amor.

The Scotsman chose to recouple with the bombshell on Thursday night but during Friday’s show, he had a change of heart and decided to cool things off, telling Chyna he thinks they would be better as friends.

Viewers are now convinced Jay friend-zoned Chyna because he wants to give things another go with Paige, whose relationship with Jacques has been on the rocks.

One tweeted: “Jay has disappointed me today. He is friend zoning Chyna because he sees a chance w Paige now, since Jacques f*cked up.”

Another wrote: “Catching up on #LoveIsland and Jay isn’t feeling Chyna anymore.. that’s convenient giving the whole Paige & Jacques situation.”

A third penned: “jay really dropping chyna because he saw that paige is done with jacques.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

