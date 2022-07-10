Love Island fans think they know the REAL reason Jay abruptly ended his romance with Chyna after Casa Amor.

The Scotsman chose to recouple with the bombshell on Thursday night but during Friday’s show, he had a change of heart and decided to cool things off, telling Chyna he thinks they would be better as friends.

Viewers are now convinced Jay friend-zoned Chyna because he wants to give things another go with Paige, whose relationship with Jacques has been on the rocks.

One tweeted: “Jay has disappointed me today. He is friend zoning Chyna because he sees a chance w Paige now, since Jacques f*cked up.”

Another wrote: “Catching up on #LoveIsland and Jay isn’t feeling Chyna anymore.. that’s convenient giving the whole Paige & Jacques situation.”

A third penned: “jay really dropping chyna because he saw that paige is done with jacques.”

Jay has disappointed me today. He is friend zoning Chyna because he sees a chance w Paige now, since Jaquees fucked up #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gdffymdLq8 — icanteven (@1maooool) July 8, 2022

Jay to chyna after seeing Paige is potential open #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/V7kG6JsxkQ — Thanks (@SunsetDre) July 8, 2022

Catching up on #LoveIsland and Jay isn’t feeling Chyna anymore.. that’s convenient giving the whole Paige & Jacques situation 👀🤣 — Kímberley (@_Kimmy29x) July 9, 2022

jay really dropping chyna because he saw that paige is done with jacques #loveisland pic.twitter.com/q9Re6LsgfU — TT (@433cra) July 8, 2022

Nahh Jay saw that Paige is over Jacquees and said fuck Chyna 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Ajoké 🐻 (@susuajoke) July 8, 2022

Jay never liked Chyna, he knew all along that Jacques would mess up, allowing him to have a better chance with Paige. #LoveIsland — Noob (@__Prude__) July 9, 2022

Wait… hear me out 🕵🏼‍♀️👂🏼

What if Jay dropped Chyna to pursue Paige now that her and Jacques are having issues? He might have a better chance now 👀 #LoveIsland #CasaAmor — Chiara (@Chiara_411) July 9, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

