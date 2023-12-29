ANOTHER Coronation Street star set to quit the ITV soap after 13 years

Coronation Street is set to lose another familiar face in 2024.

Lisa George, who has played Beth Tinker on the ITV soap for over a decade, is reportedly leaving the show next summer.

The revelation comes just weeks after the actress denied rumours she was leaving the soap at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The 50-year-old spoke to The Mirror in October, and shut down fan speculation that she would be leaving the show.

She said: “I’ve got a new contract. It’s really weird, everyone was saying you’re leaving, you’re leaving. I was asked about my contract and I said I was waiting, and so they asked what I’d like to do if I didn’t get one and I said Call The Midwife,”

“That’s all I said it was a passing comment then the next thing, everyone is ringing me like, ‘you’re leaving, you’re leaving.”

She added: “I was like no, what’s all this, no, I don’t know anything about it. It’s just weird I don’t even know how it happened from the passing comment.”

When asked if Beth would ever depart and leave partner Kirk Sutherland behind, she responded: “She’d never leave him!”

However, the latest reports claim that the actress will leave the show next summer to pursue other opportunities and challenges.

No details on the plot that will support her exit have been revealed yet, but fans are speculating it may involve Alex Bain’s character Simon Barlow, as he is also set to leave the show next summer.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod recently teased an upcoming storyline for the new year, which could involve Simon and Beth’s characters coming up to their exit.

A source told The Sun: “Lisa has been on Corrie for a long time and she’s had some great storylines. She’s become a firm fan favourite with her comedy scenes but has had viewers sobbing in heartbreaking plots like Sinead’s death.”

“She loves Corrie and it’s in her bones but she feels now is the right time to move on and take on new challenges.”

The news comes after Coronation Street fans were left in tears during the December 26th episode, as Chris Gascoyne’s character Peter Barlow departed the Cobbles after over two decades.