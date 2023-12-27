MAJOR Coronation Street star QUITS after 23 years on the show

A huge Coronation Street star has decided to quit the show after 23 years on the cobbles.

Chris Gascoyne played Peter Barlow on the hit ITV soap for more than 20 years.

The actor has played Ken Barlow’s son since 2000, with a hiatus between 2003 to 2007.

Filmed on his penultimate day on the cobbles, Chris Gascoyne says farewell after 23 years of playing Peter Barlow with a heartwarming goodbye message

In a heartfelt message posted to the soap’s X account, the 55-year-old said: “This is my little leaving message to you, so what do I want to say. I want to say first and foremost, thank you for watching.”

“And thanks for all the people and the fans that have really supported me and cheered me up over the years.”

Showing his Peter wardrobe, he said he is looking forward to seeing what the future holds.

“So I have just packed the dressing room up, and it’s my last scene tomorrow, and then I’m off!”

He continued: “So it was a bit odd. I hung Peter’s pea coat up, the one with the black collar, and the green jacket for the taxi driver.”

“That felt weird, but I’m looking forward to now, to having a break and seeing what else comes up because as an actor, you never know, we’re not in control of that.”

“But it has been a pleasure to play Peter for 23 years and thank you everybody.”

He added: “Will I be back? Who knows what we are doing tomorrow but I don’t know if he’s finished. We’ll see!”

This comes after Alex Bain who plays Peter Barlow’s son, Simon is also reportedly leaving the show.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old will depart the iconic series in an explosive storyline this summer.

The actor has played Simon Barlow in Corrie since he was seven years old.

A source told the outlet: “Alex is sad to be leaving Coronation Street because it really is like a family — but he realises that the time is right to move on.

“He’s very excited about the future and other opportunities.”