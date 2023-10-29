ANOTHER celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing

Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima have been voted off Strictly Come Dancing.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the Love Island star penned: “I knew this day would come and I tried to prepare myself as best I could for it, but the reality is I don’t think it’s quite sunk in yet.”

“I first dreamt of dancing on Strictly when I was 7 years old, dancing round the living room wearing my little dress and wishing I could be one of the ‘princesses’ that I saw on screen.”

Zara continued: “Little did I know that it would one day become a reality, and I’d have got myself half way through the competition.”

”I’ve never been a dancer, or a performer, I’ve always been self conscious, so I knew that this was going to be a huge challenge physically and mentally, yet it was a challenge I absolutely wanted to take on.”

”However, from the day I met you Graz, you told me every day that I am strong, beautiful and confident. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and I know that we were meant to be friends for life.”

”You have taught me so much about myself and our laughter every single day has brought me so much joy. I never got bored of spending over 12 hours a day with you, and your work ethic has inspired me beyond words.”

The Love Island star continued to write: “You made me believe in myself in those moments that I absolutely didn’t and the bond we have built is truly an unbreakable one.”

”I want to wish my fellow contestants a truly magical experience for the remainder of the show; they are the best bunch of people I’ve ever met, each one of them so individually unique and wonderful in their own way.”

”I also want to thank all the incredible people that work behind the scenes to make this show happen.”

”You wouldn’t believe how hard these people work, the production team, hair, makeup, wardrobe; it was an honour and a privilege to be a part of something so iconic and magical.”

”I am forever grateful to every single one of you who made my Strictly experience one that I will think about with a HUGE smile on my face every day for the rest of my life. XX.”