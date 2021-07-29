Top 5 Instagram accounts to follow for fashion inspo

These accounts will make finding an outfit so much easier

If you’re struggling to decide what to wear after lockdown, you’re definitely in need of some outfit inspiration.

Thankfully, there are some fabulous influencers on hand to give us all the inspo we need.

We’ve rounded up our top five Instagram accounts you should follow if you’re looking to up your style game.

Take a look:

Orlaith Melia

Orlaith Melia is the queen of classy, neutral style. If you’re looking for ways to turn your everyday basics into something runway worthy then this is the account for you!

Her style is easy to incorporate into your everyday look as she tells you where you can buy each item, showing off the looks in fab mirror selfies.

Whether it’s office-wear inspiration you’re looking for, or simple ways to take your everyday style to the next level, this is an account you need to follow.

Olivia Neill

Olivia Neill is a YouTube star from Belfast who is seriously on top of her style game.

The 19-year-old’s fun style is full of bright colours and prints, but with some sophisticated and chic looks also making an appearance.

There is a lot of inspiration to be drawn from Olivia’s account, particularly for jeans and nice top outfits because let’s be real – we all struggle with that one!

The YouTube star has recently launched her own line with Motel Rocks, so if you really want to steal her style, you literally can!

Sophie Murray

Sophie Murray is our go-to girl for some colourful fashion inspiration.

The Dublin-based influencer is the perfect muse you’re looking to brighten up your wardrobe.

Sophie’s FAB outfits are built from basic pieces, so are really easy to recreate.

The blonde beauty regularly shares “what’s new in my wardrobe” videos on her YouTube channel, where she reveals where she purchased all the stunning pieces seen on her Instagram.

So if you’re planning a shopping spree, definitely check out Sophie’s Instagram for some inspiration first!

By Leslie

If earthy tones such as sage greens, soft pinks, yellows and browns are your vibe, then this account is the one for you.

@_ByLeslie is a Paris-based blogger with incredible style, and she often shares her OOTDs with her 117k Instagram followers.

Whether you’re heading out for drinks with the girls or a night on the town, Leslie has the perfect style inspo from you.

From midi to mini dresses, leather to silk, basics to glam looks, she covers it ALL – so be sure to check her account out.

Our Outfits A Day

Our Outfits A Day is run by friends Lily and and Emily, and is perfect if you’re looking for casual yet stylish outfit inspo.

The girls take it in turns to post their outfits and both of them are a great source of inspiration.

The account features some dressier outfits such as dresses, skirts and heels, but focuses largely on more everyday looks.

From gorgeous co-ords to cute day dresses, these gals nail every look, and share with their 59.5k Instagram followers where they can be purchased.

