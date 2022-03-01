This is the Zara suit influencers are loving right now

Zara’s Spring/Summer collection is here, and it is full of bright colours.

One set that influencers are loving from the new collection is this gorgeous pastel pink suit.

Louise Cooney and Sophie Murray have both purchased the fab blazer and trousers set and styled it in different ways.

Commenting on Sophie’s post, one fan wrote: “That suit oh my 😍”, while a second penned: “The suit 😍😍”

Similarly, Louise’s followers rushed to the comment section of her latest Zara haul to compliment the pink suit.

One wrote: “That suit is gorgeous 😍”, while a second commented: “NEED this pink set.”

Want to steal Sophie and Louise’s style?

The pastel pink blazer, which features shoulder pads and front welt pockets, is available for €59.95 here.

You can shop the matching high-waisted trousers for €39.95 here, and style with a white cami top for just €7.95 here.