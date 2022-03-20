This fab set from Zara is a must-have for spring/summer

With the days getting longer and the weather getting warmer, it is finally time to put away your winter wardrobe and add in some spring/summer pieces.

Zara’s new collection is full of colour, and we are obsessed with this blue/grey two-piece worn by Irish influencer Sophie Murray.

The cropped blazer and high-waisted skorts are perfect for the bright and sunny days ahead, and they are selling out fast!

You can dress this set down by wearing it with a pair of trainers.

Or glam it up by wearing it with a pair of cute heels and accessorising with some fab jewellery.

You can buy the set in Zara stores nationwide or online right now, with the blazer priced at €49.95 here and the skort costing just €25.95 here.