The most memorable looks in Met Gala history

Ahead of tonight’s Met Gala, we are taking a look back at some of the most memorable fashion moments in the event’s history.

From Zendaya’s stunning Cinderella dress, to Kim Kardashian’s meme-worthy full-body get-up by Balenciaga, these red carpet looks were simply iconic.

Take a look:

Rihanna (2015)

Rihanna has had many stand-out looks on the red carpet over the years, and this is one of her best to date.

The singer dazzled in the yellow ensemble made by Chinese designer Guo Pei for the 2015 charity ball, which was completed with an oversized embroidered train.

Beyoncé (2015)

Beyoncé showed off her incredible figure in this custom Givenchy gown at the 2015 Met Gala.

She wore her hair in a wavy, high ponytail for the occasion, and shared some stunning snaps from the event with her Instagram followers.

Katy Perry (2017)

Katy Perry wore a red John Galliano for Maison Margiela creation to the Met Gala in 2017, which included an embroidered coat and a veil, with silver coils.

The singer also had mirrors framing her face and the word “witness” across her head.

This was definitely an unforgettable look!

Ariana Grande (2018)

Ariana Grande looked like a literal princess at the 2018 Met Gala.

The singer nailed the theme of the event, which was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

She donned a Vera Wang gown screen-printed with images from Michelangelo’s iconic fresco, The Last Judgement, which adorns the sanctuary wall of the Sistine Chapel.

Blake Lively (2018)

In 2018, Blake Lively stunned on the Met Gala red carpet in a custom-made Atelier Versace silk velvet gown.

The dress featured a crystal-encrusted bustier which fell into a dramatic full skirt, with an over-sized embroidered train.

Kim Kardashian (2019)

Kim Kardashian wore a fabulous figure-hugging Thierry Mugler dress to the 2019 Met Gala.

The custom-made ‘Wet Look’ gown, which was crystal droplet adorned, was inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin.

Billy Porter (2019)

Billy Porter wowed in an incredible gold ensemble for the 2019 Met Gala.

After being carried onto the red carpet by six shirtless men, the actor struck some serious poses in this iconic outfit.

His custom “Sun God” ensemble by The Blonds included a bejeweled catsuit with 10-foot wings, a 24-karat gold headpiece, as well as custom gold-leaf Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and fine jewels by Andreoli, John Hardy, and Oscar Heyman.

Lady Gaga (2019)

Lady Gaga wore FOUR amazing outfits to the 2019 Met Gala.

The singer arrived in a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown complete with a long train, before changing into a vampy corseted black dress.

She later stripped down to a crystal bra, undergarments and pantyhose, before changing into a third and final look – a hot pink column gown, which she wore with a pair of sunglasses and a dazzling necklace.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner (2019)

Kendall and Kylie Jenner wore gorgeous showgirl-inspired Versace designs to the 2019 Met Gala.

Kylie donned a bright purple dress, while Kendall wore a hot orange dress complete with feathers.

It is rumoured the famous sisters will be at tonight’s event, and we can’t wait to see what they wear!

Lupita Nyong’o (2019)

Lupita Nyong’o nailed the 2019 Met Gala theme Camp: Notes on Fashion.

The actress wore a stunning star-pattern pink dress with rainbow-coloured wing-like shoulders, designed by Versace.

Cardi B (2019)

Cardi B’s dress was so extra at the Met Gala in 2019 that it needed its own team of escorts.

The rapper wore a maroon gown by Thom Browne that featured 30,000 feathers on it, plus 44 carats worth of rubies on the custom bodice.

Zendaya (2019)

Zendaya looked like a real-life Disney princess on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019.

The Greatest Showman star channelled her inner Cinderella and wore a powder-blue gown custom-made for her by Tommy Hilfiger.

The gown also lit up, which brought some extra magic to the spectacular night.

Kim Kardashian (2021)

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the star-studded event last September, as she donned a black full-body get-up by Balenciaga, which covered her from head to toe.

The bold outfit inspired some hilarious memes on social media, and Kim herself even joined in on the fun, posting her favourite reactions to the look on Instagram at the time.

We definitely won’t forget this look!