Kim Kardashian confirms she WILL attend the 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian has confirmed she will attend the 2023 Met Gala.

This year’s gala, which takes place on May 1, will honour legendary designer Karl Lagerfield – who died in 2019.

Ahead of the star-studded event, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her checking on some Lagerfield designs while in Paris.

The Skims founder wrote: “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

Kim also attended last year’s Met Gala, where she stole the show by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic 1962 “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress.

She borrowed the iconic gown, which is worth over $5million, from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando.

The reality star lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to fit into the figure-hugging outfit, which she only wore for a few minutes on the red carpet.

Although Kim has been invited to this year’s Met, it has been reported that the rest of her famous family did not make the cut for the guest list.

Anna Wintour has co-chaired the gala since 1995, and she carefully selects the guest list every year.

Last year was the first time all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters attended the event.

While Kim, Kylie, Kendall and their mother Kris Jenner have been invited multiple times, 2022 marked the first time Kourtney and Khloe attended.

