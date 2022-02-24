The Armani dress Meghan Markle wore for her bombshell Oprah interview has been named Dress of the Year

The dress Meghan Markle wore for her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has been named Fashion Museum’s Dress of the Year 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a stunning black silk Giorgio Armani gown, worth $4,700, for the CBS special with the US chat show host last year.

The museum said in a statement: “It’s well known that members of the Royal family often use outfits to send a message through their choice of style, color or motif.”

“It was reported that the Duchess chose a dress with a lotus flower design because of the flower’s symbolic association with rebirth, self-regeneration and spiritual enlightenment, and its ability to flourish despite seemingly challenging conditions,” they added.

Dazed magazine’s Ibrahim Kamara and Gareth Wrighton, who chose the 2021 Dress of the Year, said: “In today’s hyper-stylised pop culture, the Dress of the Year now has the potential to also be ‘meme of the year’ and we both latched upon Meghan and Harry’s now iconic interview with Oprah as the definitive anti-establishment moment that will forever endure in the British collective consciousness.”

“Meghan’s wrap dress by Armani, worn to showcase a divine pregnancy, framed the Duchess in black against the bountiful landscaping of Tyler Perry’s Hollywood garden. This look now, through sheer association with a viral television moment, is firmly engrained in our pop culture psyche.”

Visitors to the museum in Bath, England will be able to get a close look at a version of the dress when it’s displayed as the final item in the ongoing ‘A History of Fashion in 100 Objects’ exhibit.

