Steal Their Style: Sophie Murray and Louise Cooney stun in glitzy gold dress

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Everyone needs a bit of sparkle in their wardrobe this Christmas, and Zara have some gorgeous sequined tops, skirts, trousers and dresses in store and online right now.

One of our favourite pieces from their party wear collection is this glitzy gold dress, which has been worn by popular Irish influencers Sophie Murray and Louise Cooney over the festive season.

It features a flowing halter neck and a low cut back, and unsuprisingly, it’s selling out fast.

Want to steal Sophie and Louise’s style?

The dress is available for €49.95 here, so grab it before it’s gone!

Check out more of our favourite festive dresses from Zara here.

