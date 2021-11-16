6 Dresses From Zara That Are Perfect For The Festive Season

Christmas is just around the corner, so it’s time to add some sparkle to your wardrobe!

We have found some stunning dresses from Zara that are perfect for the festive season.

Take a look:

Dark Fuchsia Sequin Mini Dress

How gorgeous is this pink sequined mini dress?

It has a straight neckline and thin straps, and is an ideal dress to wear to a party this Christmas.

Get yours for €49.95 here.

Mini Fringed Dress

If you’re looking for a more subtle sparkle, you can’t go wrong with this little black dress.

The V-neck dress has rhinestone encrusted fringing, adding some extra glam to your look.

Shop the look for €39.95 here.

Ink Blue Shiny Draped Dress

This beautiful blue V-neck dress features thin straps, gathered detail and shiny appliqués.

We are OBSESSED with the colour and style of this dress, and will definitely be adding it to our basket!

Grab it now for €39.95 here.

Silver Sequin Mini Dress

Looking for a long-sleeved sparkly dress for Christmas? Then look no further!

This fab silver sequined mini dress will keep you warm and stylish, and can be worn with or without tights.

Get it for €49.95 here.

Fuchsia Satin Dress with Rhinestone Straps

This fuchsia pink dress is to DIE for.

It has gathered detailing on the sides at the waist making it super flattering, and it also features sparkly rhinestone straps.

Need it in your life? Buy it for €39.95 here.

Silver Sparkly Midi Dress

If you have a formal event to go to this festive season, this could be the perfect dress for you.

The midi length dress is ultra glam, and features a front slit for some extra wow factor.

Shop the look for €49.95 here.