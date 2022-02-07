Steal Her Style: Sydney Sweeney’s Euphoria swimsuit is selling out fast

The second season of Euphoria kicked off last month, and we are seriously obsessed with the beauty looks and styling.

The fourth episode of the new season of the hit HBO Max show saw Cassie (played by Sydney Sweeney) wear a gorgeous pink swimsuit to her best friend Maddy’s (played by Alexa Demi) birthday party.

Once the episode dropped, the one piece sold out fast, but it is now back in stock.

The Gemma Wrap One Piece Swimsuit is from Frankies Bikinis, and it’s made from 80% Nylon and 20% Spandex.

The brand describe the swimsuit as a “gorgeous piece with high leg cuts, simple triangle neckline, adjustable neck ties, and sexy wrap around details”.

The pricey piece, which is also available in black, is available for €‌235 here.