Steal Her Style: Sophie Murray wows in corset dress as she enjoys birthday trip to Paris

Sophie Murray is celebrating her birthday in style this weekend.

The Irish influencer began the celebrations by spending a night in London with her boyfriend Sam.

The couple then headed to Paris, where they enjoyed a delicious meal in the popular Italian restaurant Gigi.

For her birthday dinner, Sophie stunned in a corset dress from With Jean.

She took to Instagram to share her OOTN, and we are obsessed with the look.

The Dublin-based content creator captioned the post: “birthday girly in Paris 💖🎀🧚🏼✨”

One fan commented: “This Dress is a work of art! 😍”, and another wrote: “This dress😍😍😍😍”

Want to steal Sophie’s style?

You can shop the dress for €315 here.