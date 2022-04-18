Steal Her Style: Molly-Mae Hague stuns in matching dress and blazer for Easter

Molly-Mae Hague stunned in a matching dress and blazer for Easter Sunday.

The 22-year-old, who shot to fame on Love Island back in 2019, shared her OOTD with her 6.3million Instagram followers.

She captioned the post: “🐰🐰 Hope you’ve all had a lovely Easter🥺”

Molly’s boyfriend Tommy Fury commented on the post: “😮😮😮😮😍”, while her BFF and fellow Love Islander Maura Higgins wrote: “My girl 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Want to steal Molly-Mae’s style? Her outfit is from her most recent collection with PrettyLittleThing.

The Oatmeal Quilted Bandeau Bodycon Dress is currently on sale for €33 here, while the matching oversized blazer is on sale for €58 here.

Molly-Mae became PrettyLittleThing’s Creative Director last August, after previously working with the popular online fashion retailer as a brand ambassador.

Announcing her role at the time, she wrote on Instagram: “I’m beyond ecstatic to announce that I am the new CREATIVE DIRECTOR of @prettylittlething for UK/EU.”

“This is the biggest move in my career so far and I can’t explain my gratitude to my favourite brand in the world for trusting me with this role.”

“PLT have had faith in me from the VERY start and to now be a Director within the business feels like a complete dream come true. I hope you’re all ready for my visions to come to life within this incredible brand…”