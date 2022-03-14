Steal Her Style: Miss Ireland Pamela Uba stuns in floral print dress ahead of Miss World competition

Miss Ireland Pamela Uba has officially landed in Puerto Rico for the Miss World competition.

The scientist will represent Ireland in the pageant on March 17, after winning Miss Ireland back in September.

The model has been sharing stunning snaps from the Caribbean island ahead of the contest, and we are obsessed with her latest look.

Pamela wore a gorgeous floral print maxi dress from the Kate Bickmore x Karen Millen collection on Sunday, and took to Instagram to share her OOTD.

The 27-year-old captioned the post: “Vibrance ✨”

Want to steal Pamela’s style? There is currently 20% off her dress online, bringing the price down from €475 to €380. Get yours here.