Steal Her Style: Holly Willoughby celebrates her 41st birthday in gorgeous floral dress

Holly Willoughby turns 41 today!

The popular presenter wore a gorgeous floral dress for her special day, as she joined her close pal and co-host Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

The birthday girl’s co-workers surprised her with some pink and silver balloons in her dressing room, which she posed beside for a stunning snap shared on Instagram.

Holly captioned the post: “It’s my birthday!!!!!! Eek! 41 today… see you on @thismorning at 10am. #hwstyle💁🏼‍♀️✨”

She also shared a fab selfie on set, and wrote: “13 years of birthdays on my favourite show… thank you @thismorning for always making it so special 🧡”

Want to style Holly’s birthday style? Her pretty floral dress is by Ted Baker, and it’s currently on sale for a steal of a price!

The dress is usually €215, but you can buy it for €78 at Brown Thomas here now!

