Steal Her Style: Aoife Walsh nails wedding guest attire in stunning blue dress

Aoife Walsh looked fabulous in a bright blue dress as she attended a friend’s wedding on Friday.

The former Miss Ireland shared her OOTD on Instagram, and fans are swooning over her wedding guest attire.

The turquoise marine colour perfectly complimented Aoife’s signature red locks, which she styled with a plait in a half-up half-down style.

Aoife’s statement dress is from Solace London, and you can buy it here on The Outnet for €155.

The model’s shoes are from Schutz, and you can get similar one’s here for €163.

The mother-of-one completed her look with an Elizabeth pearl bag from Revolve, which you can get here.