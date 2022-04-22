Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

Steal Her Style: Aoife Walsh nails wedding guest attire in stunning blue dress

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Aoife Walsh looked fabulous in a bright blue dress as she attended a friend’s wedding on Friday.

The former Miss Ireland shared her OOTD on Instagram, and fans are swooning over her wedding guest attire.

The turquoise marine colour perfectly complimented Aoife’s signature red locks, which she styled with a plait in a half-up half-down style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aoife Walsh (@aoife_walsh_x)

Aoife’s statement dress is from Solace London, and you can buy it here on The Outnet for €155.

The model’s shoes are from Schutz, and you can get similar one’s here for €163.

The mother-of-one completed her look with an Elizabeth pearl bag from Revolve, which you can get here.

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us