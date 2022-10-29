Our favourite Halloween looks from Irish stars so far this year

Halloween is right around the corner!

A host of Irish stars have already debuted their incredible Spooky Season transformations.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourite looks so far.

Take a look:

Sophie Murray

Fashion Queen Sophie Murray wowed with her Halloween look this year.

The influencer dressed up as Tinkerbell, donning a sequined green dress, fairy wings, pixie ears and sweeping her blonde hair back into a claw clip.

Lauren Whelan and Keilidh Cashell

Lauren Whelan and Keilidh Cashell didn’t come to play this Halloween.

Lauren transformed into Kim Possible, while Keilidh dressed up as Dr. Drakken’s sidekick Shego.

Dami Hope

Dami Hope turned up the style stakes at the Kiss Haunted Halloween party on Friday night dressed as Chucky.

The Love Island 2022 star debuted his newly dyed red hair, and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of his girlfriend Indiyah bringing his hair transformation to life.

Katja Mia

Katja Mia took inspiration from Beyoncé’s Alien Superstar for her Halloween costume.

She wore a silver bodycon dress and white knee-high boots and accessorised with stunning silver jewellery and an alien antenna headband.

Yewande Biala

Yewande Biala channelled her inner Angelina Jolie with this Maleficent look.

The Love Island 2019 star stunned in a black dress, black wings and black horns; and used prosthetics to enhance her cheekbones to give her an incredibly snatched structure.