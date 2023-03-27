Irish influencer Emma McEvoy shares affordable dupe for €900 YSL heels

Irish influencer Emma McEvoy has shared an affordable dupe for a €900 pair of YSL heels.

The social media star, who has 146k followers on Instagram, is best known for her beauty and fashion content.

The London-based beauty took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a pair of stunning black heels she found on ASOS that are practically identical to a pair of YSL ones.

Instead of forking out €900 for the designer pair, you can buy the ASOS version for just €44.99.

The black heels, that feature gold tops, are selling out fast – so be sure to add them to your basket ASAP.

Shop them here.