Halloween Costume Inspiration For You And Your Friends

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.
Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends, or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest group costume ideas for you and your friends – no matter your group size.
Take a look:
Groups of Two
Cher and Dionne (Clueless)
Daphne and Velma (Scooby-Doo)
Blair and Serena (Gossip Girl)
Angel and Devil
Princess Peach and Princess Daisy
Kim Possible and Shego
Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble (The Flintstones)
Groups of Three
The Powerpuff Girls
The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)
The Dynamos (Mamma Mia)
Heathers
Harry, Ron and Hermione (Harry Potter)
Flora, Fauna and Merryweather (Sleeping Beauty)
Clover, Sam and Alex (Totally Spies!)
Groups of Four
Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion (The Wizard of Oz)
Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen (Mean Girls)
Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa (The Simpsons)
The Pink Ladies (Grease)
The Cheetah Girls
Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda and Samantha (Sex and the City)
Groups of Five
Spice Girls
Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)
The Derry Girls
Claire, John, Allison, Brian and Andrew (The Breakfast Club)
Groups of Five+
Power Rangers
The Cast of Stranger Things
Bratz
The Winx Club
Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe (F.R.I.E.N.D.S)
Disney Princesses
The Cast of Monster High