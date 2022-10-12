Halloween Costume Inspiration For You And Your Friends

Halloween is right around the corner, so it’s time to start planning your costume if you haven’t already.

Whether you’re heading on a night out with friends, or attending a party, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest group costume ideas for you and your friends – no matter your group size.

Take a look:

Groups of Two

Cher and Dionne (Clueless)

Daphne and Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Blair and Serena (Gossip Girl)

Angel and Devil

Princess Peach and Princess Daisy

Kim Possible and Shego

Wilma Flintstone and Betty Rubble (The Flintstones)

Groups of Three

The Powerpuff Girls

The Sanderson Sisters (Hocus Pocus)

The Dynamos (Mamma Mia)

Heathers

Harry, Ron and Hermione (Harry Potter)

Flora, Fauna and Merryweather (Sleeping Beauty)

Clover, Sam and Alex (Totally Spies!)

Groups of Four

Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion (The Wizard of Oz)

Cady, Regina, Karen and Gretchen (Mean Girls)

Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa (The Simpsons)

The Pink Ladies (Grease)

The Cheetah Girls

Charlotte, Carrie, Miranda and Samantha (Sex and the City)

Groups of Five

Spice Girls

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo (Scooby-Doo)

The Derry Girls

Claire, John, Allison, Brian and Andrew (The Breakfast Club)

Groups of Five+

Power Rangers

The Cast of Stranger Things

Bratz

The Winx Club

Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe (F.R.I.E.N.D.S)

Disney Princesses

The Cast of Monster High