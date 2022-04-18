Bridgerton season 2 inspired lingerie

Season two of Bridgerton joined Netflix last month, and it followed the love story of Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathon Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

While the show’s second season had a lot less sex scenes than season one, that one outdoor scene between Anthony and Kate had everyone talking.

Fans were delighted to see the pair finally get together after weeks of sexual tension between them, and Kate’s stunning lingerie set was also a huge hit with viewers.

We loved the purple two-piece so much that we searched for the perfect dupes for you, so you can live your own Bridgerton fantasy.

Take a look at some Bridgerton inspired lingerie:

Floral Corset Bra

This lace embroidered corset top with floral detail is absolutely gorgeous, and very Bridgerton.

You can buy this bra on Emmiol for €23 here.

Embroidery Sheer Mesh Underwire Lingerie Set

We are obsessed with this embroidery sheer mesh underwire lingerie set from Shein.

Not only is it stunning, it is also super affordable for just €9 here.

Dusty Blue Bra

This cute, dusty blue bra is perfect for a Viscountess!

The cups are decorated with floral-patterned fillet lace embroidery, and there is a small bow between the cups.

You can buy it on Miss Mary here for €48.99.

Silk & Lace Floral Non Wired Bralette

Made from sumptuous silk and French-designed lace, this bralette from Rosie Exclusively for M&S would definitely have Lady Whistledown talking.

A pretty floral pattern adds a vibrant look, and the exclusively designed signature rose gold hardware provides a premium finish.

You can buy this bra for €32 here.

Floral Lace Set

This cobalt blue set from Boohoo is to die for!

It includes a bra, suspenders and a thong, and it is currently on sale for a steal of a price.

Buy it now for just €18 here.