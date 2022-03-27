22 of our favourite Oscars looks of all time for the 2022 Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards take place in Hollywood tonight.

To mark the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of our favourite red carpet looks in Oscars history.

Take a look:

1. Lupita Nyong’o in Prada, 2014

There was something truly magical about Lupita Nyong’o’s Prada dress at the 2014 awards.

The 39-year-old actress won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years A Slave that year, wowing the audience with both her stunning dress and her emotional acceptance speech.

The pale blue color of her dress was a perfect match for the Black Panther actress, and its silhouette complimented her perfectly as she climbed the steps of the stage to receive her award.

It was the perfect look for such a historic moment.

2. Billy Porter in Christian Siriano, 2019

I have never been so pleasantly stunned by one Oscars look. Billy Porter absolutely smashed it with this Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and fully embraced the unique and extravagant look.

Billy, 52, was not nominated for an award that night, but he stole the entire red carpet anyway.

The Pose actor and singer made for a truly iconic moment in Oscars fashion history. I’m not sure if anyone can ever beat it, but never say never.

3. Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren, 2020

Janelle Monae is serving head-to-toe SPARKLE at the #Oscars. 💜 pic.twitter.com/JfcQEs7eLc — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020

Janelle Monáe may be the only person able to pull off this Ralph Lauren sparkly, sequined cape on the red carpet.

This look is so eccentric and unique that it is almost futuristic. And if the future looks anything like this dress, then fashion is definitely going in the right direction.

The 36-year-old Moonlight actress opened up the 2020 Oscars with an explosive musical number, in which she highlighted women filmmakers and took pride in being a Black artist.

4. Cher in Bob Mackie, 1986

The legend that is @cher turns 75 today. We can't really do her justice in a tweet but we can (and will) flood the timeline with her best award ceremony outfits, starting with this one from the Oscars in 1986: pic.twitter.com/CAPUl7X5pW — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) May 20, 2021

The 1986 Academy Awards marked the birth of Cher’s revenge dress.

The singer and actress, 75, was denied a nomination for her role in Mask that year, so she decided to wear a Bob Mackie stunning black sequined gown with a cut-out halter and towering feather headdress to show up the Academy.

Cher’s fearlessness mixed with Bob Mackie’s genius made for a traffic-stopping look and an unstoppable duo.

5. Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen, 2019

Lady Gaga rocked the most simply classic Hollywood look at the 2019 Oscars in an Alexander McQueen black gown.

The singer and actress’s look was very Audrey Hepburn-esque with her elegant hair-do and her Tiffany Diamonds.

Nominated for Best Original Song and Best Actress in Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born, the 35-year-old won for best song in 2019 and gracefully accepted her award in her gorgeous statement-making gown.

6. Chadwick Boseman in Givenchy, 2019

In tribute to a fallen hero and an incredible actor, we had to include Chadwick Boseman’s 2019 Givenchy Oscars look.

The Black Panther actor, who tragically died at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, was an outstanding human being in all forms.

At the 2019 Oscars, Chadwick wore a beautiful, unique, kingly suit that reflected his desire to share his dreams and warmth with the world.

Chadwick, you were an artist and a pioneer, and we miss you dearly.

7. Jennifer Lawrence in Dior, 2013

#TB: Jennifer Lawrence at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013.

Won 'Best Actress' for Silver Linings Playbook #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ZD6pr0C9Kc — Jennifer Lawrence Updates (@JenniferUpdates) February 28, 2016

This was the year of J-Law’s infamous fall. In typical J-Law fashion, she tripped on her way up to the stage and made an endearing speech to cover up for her clumsiness.

Despite the 31-year-old actress’s fall, she looked absolutely beautiful in what is reportedly the most expensive Oscars dress ever worn ⁠— a floor-length cream gown by Dior.

Jennifer won Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, making her the second youngest Best Actress winner in history.

8. Amanda Seyfried in Giorgio Armani, 2021

Redefining the red carpet. Oscar nominee and @MankFilm star Amanda Seyfried glows at the 93rd Academy Awards! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qNX0qcXTxU — Queue (@netflixqueue) April 25, 2021

Amanda Seyfried’s dramatic red tulle original Giorgio Armani dress stunned at last year’s awards.

The design was inspired by hibiscus flowers and added to the 36-year-old’s classic Old Hollywood collection of red carpet looks.

The Mamma Mia! actress did not win at the 2021 Oscars, but she always knows how to walk a red carpet. Teach us your ways, Amanda!

9. Zendaya in Valentino, 2021

We couldn’t write this list without including Zendaya.

The Euphoria actress ⁠— who is the youngest person ever to win the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion (CDFA) Icon Award at the age of 25 ⁠— is always the star of the red carpet, and 2021 was no exception.

Zendaya’s yellow Valentino dress was a modern take on the classic, floor-length gown with a tasteful cut-out.

The look was fresh and fun for such a young and rising star.

10. Emma Stone in Givenchy, 2017

Best Actress in a leading role winner #EmmaStone wore a custom made #Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci outfit to the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kgVEjQNQjB — Givenchy (@givenchy) February 27, 2017

The year of the famous La La Land Oscars debacle was still a good year for Emma Stone, who won Best Actress for her leading role in La La Land.

The 33-year-old stepped out onto the red carpet that year in a gold, Swarovski crystal-embroidered Givenchy gown, dazzling audiences and nominees alike.

Fun fact: Emma was the first actress to win an Oscar in Givenchy since Audrey Hepburn in 1954. Could Givenchy be an Oscars good luck charm? Quite possibly.

11. Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein, 2018

Saoirse Ronan wore a simple, clean and beautiful Calvin Klein gown to the 2018 awards, which is a lot like Saoirse as an actress ⁠— effortless, talented and lovely.

The Little Women actress’s dress was classic and timeless, which you can’t really go wrong with.

The 27-year-old was nominated for Best Actress in 2018 for her role in Lady Bird, but unfortunately did not receive the award.

Don’t worry, Saoirse, you’re always a winner to us.

12. Angelina Jolie in Versace, 2012

Angelina Jolie can simply do no wrong.

2012 was the year that the 46-year-old actress’s right leg gained a lot of attraction as she posed in her gorgeous black Versace dress.

Her toned and trim leg caused a stir among fans, who called attention to Angelina’s confident pose.

In my book, this is one of the best classic Hollywood red carpet looks.

13. Gemma Chan in Valentino, 2019

This is one of my favourite bold and bright red carpet dresses. The bolder and brighter, the better.

Gemma Chan definitely made a statement at her first Oscars in this couture bright pink Valentino dress.

The Crazy Rich Asians actress, 39, gracefully floated across the red carpet in the gown, standing out from the crowd in the best way.

Plus, the dress had pockets!

14. Julia Roberts in Valentino, 2001

Julia Roberts' only Oscar and last nod was in 2001, when she stunned in this #Valentino dress. #etflashback #ETonTVGN pic.twitter.com/Ue9rWtI2uc — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 1, 2014

Julia Roberts wore a stunning black-and-white Valentino gown for her first Oscars win in 2001 for Erin Brokovich.

The fashion world has never forgotten this iconic look, which was carefully crafted of velvet and satin.

This dress is the perfect example of a timeless, elegant and classic look.

The Pretty Woman actress, 54, has always been a role model in fashion, and I’m sure she’ll continue to bless us with look after look for years to come.

15. Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy, 1975

Una splendida Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy alla Notte degli Oscar del 1975. Prepariamoci all'atmosfera dell'edizione 2021 in programma domenica sera 🤩https://t.co/Qg8KADJQqH pic.twitter.com/MqNadfbgPI — Vogue Italia (@vogue_italia) April 23, 2021

Although Audrey Hepburn is best known for her classic and chic style throughout the 1950s, her style in the 1960s and 70s is unique in its playfulness and simplicity.

The Breakfast at Tiffany’s actress wore a beautiful Givenchy gown to the 1975 awards and has remained an effortlessly beautiful figure in fashion and film history.

No one can beat Audrey’s classic look — because she was the one who invented it!

16. Salma Hayek in Armani, 1997

salma hayek at the 1997 oscars wearing armani pic.twitter.com/fAWaBPncU0 — sydney sweeney’s whore (@MIUCClAMUSE) June 1, 2021

Salma Hayek looked like a modern day princess — complete with a tiara and everything — at the 1997 Oscars in a white shimmery, semi-sheer Armani dress.

The Frida actress looked ethereal in the gown for her first trip to the Oscars.

Since then, the 55-year-old has received several nominations for her role in Frida (2002), which won numerous awards at the 2003 awards.

Salma is yet another fashion idol that others aspire to be like (me included).

17. Winona Ryder in Chanel, 1997



Winona Ryder at the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997 🖤 pic.twitter.com/HrWGCLQ1iv — best of winona ryder (@BESTOFWlNONA) April 25, 2021

Winona Ryder, known for her slightly gothic style, looked effortlessly cool in her black Chanel gown at the 1997 Oscars.

The Beetlejuice actress can make anything look chic, from vintage pieces to even menswear.

Winona, 50, has received two total Oscars nominations for her roles in The Age of Innocence and Little Women.

There is such a cool nonchalance about Winona, and we are always here for it.

18. Gwyneth Paltrow in Tom Ford, 2012

Oscar 2012: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Ford elbisesiyle pic.twitter.com/HOzViKBHaw — InStyle Turkiye (@instyleturkiye) April 25, 2021

Chic, simple, elegant. All qualities that Gwyneth Paltrow fully embraces.

The Iron Man actress wore a Tom Ford white dress with a chic cape complete with silver jewels to the 2012 awards ceremony.

Although the 49-year-old was not nominated for an award in 2012, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love.

Wearing one of the most simple and clean looks ever to grace the red carpet, Gwyneth lives in my red carpet fashion hall of fame.

19. Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton, 2012

What is your favourite Michelle Williams #Oscar dress??? #Oscars

RT for the red #LouisVuitton gown (2012).

Fav for the yellow #VeraWang dress (2006). pic.twitter.com/HnTv4dP8x0 — Michelle Williams (@MichelleWFans) March 7, 2018

While many prefer Michelle Williams’ yellow Vera Wang dress at the 2006 Oscars ceremony, I quite like her red Louis Vuitton gown from 2012.

If you need proof that this red Louis Vuitton dress was specially made for the Venom actress, here’s a fun fact: the dress took over 300 hours to make at an atelier in Paris. If that’s not dedication, I don’t know what is.

Michelle, 41, was nominated for Best Actress in 2012 for her leading role in My Week with Marilyn, but lost the award to Meryl Streep.

I’m positive Michelle will continue to give us incredible looks in awards ceremonies to come.

20. Nicole Kidman in Christian Dior Couture, 1997

No doubt about it, Nicole Kidman is truly a fashion idol. A fashion idol that takes risks, at that.

The Big Little Lies actress, 54, changed the course of red carpet history in 1997 with this couture Dior chartreuse silk gown.

The dress was extremely daring at the time, as it reportedly appalled Joan Rivers and immediately upstaged Tom Cruise.

Although the gown received polarized reactions, Galliano’s first celebrity gown with Dior has landed on many best-of lists since its debut.

21. Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive, 2016

Cate Blanchett embodied Hollywood glamour at this year's #Oscars in stunning pieces from the 2016 #TiffanyBlueBook. pic.twitter.com/HfRcbYeNhd — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) February 29, 2016

This one is definitely a standout.

Cate Blanchett wore a beautiful seafoam gown with floral embellishments by Armani Prive to the 2016 Oscars, at which she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Carol.

She did not receive the 2016 award, but she has won two Oscars in 2005 for The Aviator and in 2014 for Blue Jasmine.

The actress, 52, looked extremely Cinderella-esque as she graced the red carpet in 2016.

22. Meryl Streep in Lanvin, 2012

Super super super Meryl Streep in Lanvin, best actres Oscar 2012! pic.twitter.com/vMV9fSOK — GazzettaBonTon (@GazzettaBonTon) February 27, 2012

Yes, we absolutely saved the best for last — the queen herself, Meryl Streep.

Known as “the best actress of her generation,” Meryl has won three Oscars and has been nominated a record number of 21 times.

And such a talented actress deserves the absolute best dress, which she wore to the 2012 awards ceremony.

Meryl, 72, wore a stunning custom-made gold lamé draped Lanvin gown accessorised with a woven gold and strass chain link belt for the occasion, and it is definitely one of our favourite Oscars looks to date.