WIN: The perfect gift for wine lovers this summer from Centra

We’ve teamed up with Centra to give away the perfect gift for wine lovers this summer.

Centra‘s Summer Wine Sale is now live until the 20th of July, in participating stores nationwide.

Whether you’re a prosecco lover or a rosé connoisseur, now is the perfect time to pick up some beverages for less.

If you’re hosting a barbecue or a girls night in, the sale includes all your favourites – from Casillero Del Diablo to Chic Pépée Rosé.

Our top picks from the sale include:

Casillero Del Diablo Cabernet Sauvignon/Sauvignon Blanc 75cl was €11.99 now €9 each. (Offer valid until 20th July)

Grifòn Prosecco Frizzante 75cl was €11.99 now €9. (Offer valid until 20th July)

Ice White Semi Dry/Ice Rosé Semi Dry 75cl was €25.99 now €10 each. (Offer valid until 20th July)

Chic Pépée Rosé, Peace Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75cl €10 each.

To celebrate the launch of Centra’s Summer Wine Sale, we’ve giving one lucky reader a stunning gift set of an insulated wine bottle with two wine tumblers to keep your beverage nice and chilled, even in the sunshine.

The winner will also receive a €100 voucher for Centra to pick up their favourite summer wine in store – our pick is their new Ice Cava range, perfect poured over ice.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @centra_irl, and tag your bestie in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

For more information on the summer wine sale visit your local Centra store.

Please drink sensibly. Offers available in participating stores only, while stocks last.