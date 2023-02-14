WIN: The full collection of premium mixed Mr. L’s Cocktails for you and a friend

We’ve teamed up with Mr. L’s Cocktails to give away their full collection of premium ready-to-pour cocktails to one lucky reader and a friend.

Mr. L’s Cocktails want you to share the love with their expertly created range of premium cocktails, which have been mixed with the finest quality ingredients and spirits under the keen knowledge and expertise of Paul Lambert.

Widely regarded as one of Ireland’s most prestigious mixologists, Paul has brought to the market the best of the best in pre-mixed, bottled cocktails with a range of five flavours: Pina Colada, 1930’s Cosmo, Whiskey Sour, P*rnstar Martini, and their brand new edition Mr. L’s Espresso Martini.

In Paul’s 30 years of experience, he has an extensive list of achievements and accolades under his belt.

Not only has Paul built up an impressive collection of awards, but he has also established some of the most popular cocktail bars in Dublin including Diep, SABA, Kinara Kitchen and the Blind Pig Speakeasy.

As a veteran bartender and mixologist, it’s safe to say Paul’s cocktails have reached far and wide – so he decided to bottle his talent and share it with the world by creating a unique range of bar-standard ready-to-pour cocktails that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home.

The delicious range can be used by both cocktail novices and experts alike; simply chill, pour, shake and serve to enjoy!

You can shop #MrLsCocktails in Carry Out off licences and as well as many independent off licences throughout Ireland, or you can order directly from molloys.ie and irishmalts.com to enjoy classic cocktails from the comfort of your own home!

