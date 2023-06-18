WIN: An enchanting two-night glamping getaway for two at the luxurious Inch House Ireland

We’ve teamed up with Inch House Ireland to give one lucky reader a two-night stay for two in their exquisite farm house glamping tents in Co. Laois.

The enchanting glamping getaway includes access to their outdoor spa hot tub, lively table tennis matches, and a captivating campfire music night if you happen to be staying on a Friday.

Equipped with snug electric blankets, tasteful and elegant decor, stylish patio chairs, and an awe-inspiring view of the starry night sky, this glamping experience promises to be truly unforgettable.

Looking for the perfect staycation destination this summer? Get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure filled with tradition, culture, and unmatched hospitality at the Inch House Ireland & Sir Hurt Barn – a beautifully restored 17th-century property.

Prepare to be transported on a mesmerizing voyage through the heart of Ireland’s rich heritage, all while indulging in the utmost luxury.

Nestled in the captivating Irish midlands of Co. Laois, just a quick 10-minute drive from the M7 Highway, Inch House Ireland & Sir Hurt Barn offers unrivaled access to a plethora of enchanting destinations.

Inch House Ireland & Sir Hurt Barn caters to your every desire, offering a range of options to suit your preferences.

Whether you prefer the coziness of glamping or the inviting comfort of guest rooms, Inch House Ireland & Sir Hurt Barn have the perfect fit for you.

You can even reserve the entire venue exclusively for your dreamy wedding, a sizzling celebration with friends, a heartwarming family reunion, or simply a blissful vacation.

Plus, they offer fantastic function spaces ideal for both corporate events and leisurely get-togethers, accommodating up to 150 guests.

Guests can also indulge in the farmhouse high tea experience and explore their delectable dining options, ranging from fabulous finger food to two or three-course meals and even a mouthwatering barbecue.

At Inch House Ireland & Sir Hurt Barn, the seamless blend of tradition and luxury creates an atmosphere that will leave an everlasting mark on your memory.

From the moment you step foot on our premises, you’ll be embraced by the warmth of Irish heritage combined with the indulgence of an exquisite upscale experience.

It’s the perfect recipe for an unforgettable adventure!

To be in with a chance of winning an unforgettable glamping experience at the Inch House Ireland, check out our competition on Instagram below.

Best of luck!