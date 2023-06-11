WIN: A full head of extensions and after care from K. Hair – worth €1000

We’ve teamed up with K. Hair to give away a full head of extensions and after care, worth €1000.

K. Hair has been open in Carlow town for seven years, and the salon is well known for its prestigious extension applications and colour transformations.

With five members of the team qualified in extension applications, K. Hair have something for everyone – be it bonds, tapes or weft application.

K. Hair have clients travel from all over Ireland to have extensions applied by their amazing team.

The salon prides itself on helping you create the best version of you, and the team are committed to offering exceptional service along with using the best products on the market.

Working with top extensions brands, including Gold Fever and Great Lengths, they also offer free colour and extension consultations so they can assign a stylist who will suit you the best.

With a team of 12, K. Hair have a stylist who will suit your needs perfectly be it for a colour, cut or extensions transformation.

To be in with a chance of winning a full head of extensions and after care from K. Hair, worth over €1000, simply enter our competition on Instagram below:

You can book an appointment at K. Hair via their website here, and make sure to check them out on Instagram and Facebook.