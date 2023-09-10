WIN: A completely new look with the ULTIMATE hair transformation from Lunatic Fringe – worth €400

We’ve teamed up with Lunatic Fringe to give one lucky reader a completely new look with the ultimate hair transformation – worth €400.

The winner will be treated to a full consultation prior to treatment to determine what look you’d like to achieve, as well as a full professional colour (including either full head of highlights/balayage), toner, a haircut, treatments and a blowdry.

The prize also includes professional aftercare products, to keep your hair looking fresh after the transformation.

Located on Grafton Street, Lunatic Fringe is Dublin’s coolest award-winning hair salon.

As a Wella Elite salon, their highly skilled team of hairstylists and experts offer high-quality services including cutting-edge hair styling, incredible Wella colour and an array of treatments to suit all your needs.

All of Lunatic Fringe‘s clients get a personalized recommendation and consultation to fit their individual hair goal dreams.

Looking to try out a bold new colour or an edgy new hairstyle? Lunatic Fringe want to give the lucky winner a completely new look, just in time for autumn.

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize, simply enter our competition on Instagram below. Terms and conditions apply.

Check out Lunatic Fringe online: