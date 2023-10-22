Vogue Williams to host Blanchardstown Centre’s Fashion Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie

Vogue Williams is set to host Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion Festival, in partnership with Goss.ie.

We are excited to announce that the glamorous podcast host and entrepreneur will celebrate all things stylish at the popular Dublin shopping destination this October Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Irish TV star will be giving her take on this year’s Autumn/Winter trends, pulled straight from some of your favourite stores at Blanchardstown Centre.

Blanchardstown Centre has teamed up with some of the best in the business to give you all the fashion inspiration you need this Autumn/Winter – whether you’re looking to build a capsule wardrobe, refine your style or branch out into new trends.

Grab your friends and join us on Saturday, October 28th and Sunday, October 29th to discover your ultimate styling goals.

This Saturday and Sunday Vogue will host fun and stylish fashion shows, at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

You will get to see some of the biggest Winter trends, from the ultimate party dresses to the perfect winter coats.

Whatever occasion you’re planning for, from Christmas parties to weekends away, the Fashion Festival has you covered, with a team of top stylists handpicking an array of outfits to suit everyone’s style.

Don’t forget to dress to impress, as Blanchardstown Centre will be scouting for stylish customers all weekend.

The Fashion Festival shows will take place on level two of Blanchardstown Centre from 1pm – 4pm.

Blanchardstown Centre is Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

